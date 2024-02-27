Tipp City Police reports

Police Log

SATURDAY

-8:23 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 500 block of Poplar Drive. No injuries were reported.

-7:20 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at exit 68 North in Monroe Township. A vehicle was pushed off the roadway into a barrier wall and the suspect left the scene.

-6:41 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 69 North exit of I75 after a vehicle lost control. No injuries were reported.

FRIDAY

-5:10 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in front of the Bud Polley’s Floor Center on Main Street when a driver turned in front of another vehicle. No injuries were reported, and the driver was cited.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.