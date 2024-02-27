Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-8:00 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Scarff Road in Bethel Township. The driver was found to be driving under suspension and in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

-3:31 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2400 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-1:10 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 8900 block of LostCreek-Shelby Road in Brown Township.

-1:04 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1700 block of Old Staunton Road in Staunton Township.

SUNDAY

-3:30 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 5200 block of Walnut Street in Covington.

FRIDAY

-9:49 p.m.: driving m under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Wildcat Road and Est Gibson Drive in Huber Heights. A male subject was arrested for DUI.

-8:37 p.m.; disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report o f a disturbance/fight in the 8500 block of Wildcat Road in Bethel Township.

-12:06 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of Lincolnshire Drive in Concord Township.

-10:48 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on South State route 201 in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.