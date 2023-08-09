PIQUA — The Bellbrook girls golf team won the Lady Bucc Pink Out Monday at Echo Hills.

The Eagles finished with a 331 total and Versailles second with 385.

Bellbrook’s Alayna Meyer was medalist with a 77.

Tippecanoe was third with 387.

Red Devil scores included Kaitlin Smith 89, Abigail Poston 91, Ella Berning 99, Ava Hanrahan 108, Kylie Schreiner 113 and Lily Hercilla 133.

Piqua was 10th with 435.

Indian scores were Izzy Thoma 96, Braylin Shaner 108, Jenna Snyder 113, Marin Funderburg 118, Giana Jones 132 and Emery Kuhlman 138.

Troy was 11th with 463.

Trojan scores includedMyah Bitemo 105, Logan Stanton 111, Ava Smith 122, Jacy King 125, Alivia Worth 127 and Emma Warnecke 139.

Miami East was 12th with 485.

Viking scores included Evelyn Potter 115, Sophie Minnich 115, Bianca Stevens 122, Addyson Jennings 133, Jadyn Bair 135 and Isabella Bobillo 144.

Bethel waas 13th with 495.

Bees scores included Paige Kearns 115, Ayva Myers 124, Ava Tallmadge 125, Kyleigh Thornton 130, Scarlett Chen 152.

Covington was 14th with 496

Bucc scores were Caleigh Edgell 118, Amie Burtrum 119, Bella Batdorf 124 and Kila Stephan 135.

Milton-Union was 15th with a 512 total.

Bulldogs scores included Addison Case 113, Emerson Kuhlman 115, Scarlett Crowe 130, Rachel Beetley 154 and Alaneah Larrson 163.