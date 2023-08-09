For the Troy girls tennis team, it was a good way to open the season.

For Lehman, it was a chance to see some of the best competition they will see this season.

And both coaches came away pleased after Troy’s 5-0 win over the Cavaliers Tuesday night.

“It was the first match of the year,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “We wanted to work on fundamentals and play well. I think we did that. The biggest thing is we won a lot of first sets by 6-0 or 6-1 and we didn’t get complacent. That is probably the thing I liked the most.”

Lehman was coming off an emotional win over Sidney on Monday.

“Of course, there is going to be a letdown,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “I don’t think there is any doubt Sidney is our biggest rival. I told the kids I wanted to see three things tonight. I wanted them to have fun and I think they did. This match is going to help us.”

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Charlotte Spaide 6-1, 6-2; Nina Short defeated Evelyn Johnston 6-0, 6-0 and Casey Rogers defeated Brooklyn Fortkamp 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Catherine Logan and Gwen Turnbull defeated Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide 6-0, 6-2 and Sidney Bennett and Carly West defeated Kyla McGinnis and Chelsea Mohler 6-0, 6-1.

“Their first singles (Charlotte Spaide) came up through the Troy system so we knew about her,” Goldner said. “She is going to be good. But, Elizabeth (Niemi) played a really good match. We flipped Liz (Niemi) and Nina (Short) from last year. Casey Rogers moved up to first doubles. We basically had three new positions out there.”

Against Sidney Monday, Spaide won 6-0, 6-0, Johnston rallied for a 7-6, 6-3 win and Fortkamp lost a marathon match 3-6, 7-5 10-6.

Lehman swept the doubles to complete a 4-1 win.

Hamblin and Westerheider won 6-0, 6-0 and McGinnis and Mohler won 6-0, 6-1.

“We do (have some young kids),” Ungericht said, including Spaide who is a freshman and Fortkamp, who is pretty new to tennis. “I wanted to keep my first doubles team together again this year since they are back. Charlotte (Spaide) is going to be good. She could be a district qualifier this year. That’s a realistic goal.”

After a match that left both teams happy.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]