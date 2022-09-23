Benefit for John Laughlin Jr. set for Oct. 8

TIPP CITY — The Laughlin family will be hosting a benefit event to raise money to help fund treatments and other medical expenses for John Laughlin Jr. on Oct. 8 at the American Legion Hall, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, at 5 p.m.

Laughlin was diagnosed with stage four metastatic adenocarcinoma lung cancer in late August of 2022. Together with his family and doctors, he has decided to take an aggressive treatment path in the hope he can overcome the disease.

The benefit for Laughlin’s medical expenses will include food, music and a raffle of items donated by friends and businesses in the community.

Laughlin, 68, has been a member of the Troy community and has worked for Fulton Farms in Troy for more than 20 years. He has always been an outdoorsman and specifically loves fishing and hunting and is a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 in Troy. He is married to Trish Broughton-Laughlin and together they have two children, John Laughlin III and Sara Laughlin, and four grandchildren, with a fifth on the way.

“He had this larger than life attitude, and still does. He thinks he is all big and bad but he melts when the grandbabies come around,” said his wife Trish.

Some of the items donated for the benefit raffle are wine baskets, Reds tickets donated from the Reds Community Relations Team, self care packages from local salons, various gift cards, fishing poles, massage and facial from Sara Laughlin, LMT, Kona Ice gift certificate, Boy Scout popcorn, a plane ride for two from Steel Aviation and a 200-pound-hog with discounted butchering from Joe Fulton with Fulton Farms.

The family is still accepting donations for the raffle and they are also selling T-shirts for $25, with all proceeds going to John’s treatments. Contact Sarah at 937-520-2692 or Trish at 937-245-9259 to donate or purchase T-shirts.

“I have spent more than 34 years with this man and, God willing, I will spend the next 35 years with him. I am hoping and pray that God sees fit to allow me the next 35 years,” said Trish.