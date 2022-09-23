Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys golf team got another look at Locust Hills, where the MVL tournament will be played next week.

The Trojans won tri-match with Greenville and Piqua.

Team scores were Troy 166, Greenville 181, Piqua 184.

“I thought we played really solid,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “It was windy and cool, conditions we haven’t seen yet and I thought the kids played well.”

Mitchell Sargent and Bryce Massingill were co-medalist with 40s.

Luke Huber shot 42, Brayden Schwartz had 44 and Zane Huelsman and John Kneisley carded 45s.

“The thing I liked is we closed,” Evilsizor said. “Mitchell (Sargent) and Bryce (Massingill) both birdied the final hole. Luke (Huber) tripled the first hole and was only three over the rest of the way. Those three are obviously playing at high level.

“Brayden (Schwartz), Zane (Hueslman) and John (Kneisley) contineu to be right there. We are getting near the end and our focus is on winning the MVL tournament.”

Richard Price led Piqua with a 41.

Other Indian scores were Hunter Steinke 46, Landon Lawson 48, Sabastian Karabinis 49, Evan Clark 52 and Gabe Sloan 53.

Soccer

Troy 3,

Belmont 2

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team picked up a 3-2 win over Belmont Thursday in non-conference action.

Mitchell Davis had two goals and one assist and Bradyn Dillow had one goal and one assist.

Tanner Furrow had one assist and Samuel Westfall had five saves in goal.

Summit CD 2,

Tippecanoe 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team lost a non-conference game to Summit Country Day.

Carson King had the Tipp goal and Michael Jergens had five saves in goal.

Troy Christian 3,

Bethel 2

TIPP CITY — Troy Christian won a TRC battle with Bethel.

“Another wild and woolly TRC boys soccer battle,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We came to play and we battled. We had to overcome some adversity through the game dealing with some injuries, but gave a good showing.”

Aidan Barnishin and James Swartz had one goal and one assist for the Eagles.

Alex Free had one goal and Noah Zeman had one assist.

Tanner Conklin had seven saves in goal.

Jace Houck had one goal and one assist for Bethel.

Ethan Tallmade had one goal and Kyle Brueckman had one assist.

Newton 2,

TC North 2

LEWISBURG — The Newton boys soccer team played to a tie Thursday night in WOAC action.

GIRLS

Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team stayed undefeated in the MVL with a 25-6, 25-9, 25-13 win on the road.

Alex Voisard had seven kills and Nicole Strong had six kills.

Grace Kinsman served five aces and Savannah Clawson served three aces.

Hannah Wildermuth dished out 20 assists and Elli McCormick had eight assists.

Covington 3,

Troy Christian 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team handled Troy Christian 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 in TRC action.

Nigella Reck had 17 kills, eight digs and four aces and Carlie Besecker had 11 kills, four blocks and seven digs.

Taylor Kirker had 33 assists and served three aces and Lauren York served three aces.

Reaghan Lemp had six digs.

Bethel 3,

Riverside 0

DEGRAFF — The Bethel volleyball team got a 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 win on the road in TRC action.

Newton 3,

FM 1

PITSBURG — The Newton volleyball team improved to 15-0 with a road win in WOAC action.

Ella Rapp had 41 assists, three aces and nine digs and Emma Hemphill had 13 kills and 15 digs.

Bella Hall had 12 kills, three aces and five digs and Olivia Rapp had five kills, three aces and five digs.

Kaylee Deeter had four aces and eight digs, Eva Bowser had 20 digs, Sienna Montgomery had 10 kills and Ava Rapp had five kills.

Arcanum 3,

Bradford 0

ARCANUM — The Bradford volleyball team lost 25-7, 25-5, 25-11 in WOAC action Thursday.

Soccer

Lehman 2,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team got a 2-0 road win in TRC action.

Newton 0,

TC North 0

LEWISBURG — The Newton girls soccer team played to a scoreless tie in WOAC action Thursday night.