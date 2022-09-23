Covington boys, Bethel girls win TRC golf titles; Troy Christian’s Conklin boys Player of the Year

TIPP CITY — The Covington boys golf team, the Bethel girls golf team and Troy Christian senior Tanner Conklin did what they have done all season Thursday at Homestead Golf Course.

As a result, they walked away with top honors at the Three Rivers Conference golf tournament.

Covington, who was 12-0 in the regular season in the TRC, added six more wins by winning the tournament in blustery conditions.

The Buccs, with just two strokes separating their first and fourth scores, shot a 343 total to finish 21 shots ahead of second-place Troy Christian.

The Buccs were led by Sam Grabeman and Matt Dieperink with 85s.

Bryson Hite had 86, Cameron Haines shot 87, Hunter Ray carded 92 and Connor Humphrey added a 94.

“We don’t have that shining star,” Covington coach Bill Wise said. “But, we have a lot of real solid golfers. This was our best tournament score of the season. The kids played well. I wouldn’t say it was a goal to go unbeaten in the conference. I think we felt like we could challenge for the conference title.”

Conklin has been the top player in the TRC all season and that didn’t change Thursday.

He led all golfers with a seven-over par 78, leading Troy Christian to a second-place finish with a 364 total and earned Player of the Year honors.

“It was a little bit of both (his play and the wind),” Conklin said about a score that is higher than what he normally shoots. “I got off to a slow start. I was five-over par after six, then I was able to right the ship. The wind was a factor, but that is no excuse.”

Conklin is playing on the high school team for the first time and is looking forward to the postseason.

Troy Christian will play in the Sidney D-III sectional Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

“I am excited,” he said. “I am also excited for the team. Hopefully, we can make it out of sectionals.”

Other Troy Christian scores were Zane Harris 82, Kyle Sebor 89, Goldie Miller 115, Luke Harris 115 and Julia Sargent 125.

It was a hotly contested competition for second.

Lehman was third, one stroke back of Troy Christian with a 365 total.

Noel Peterson tied for second overall with a 79 and Henry Peterson added an 81.

Other Lehman scores were Hezekiah Bezy 102, Isabel Flores 103 and Nick Wright 109.

Milton-Union was fourth with a 366, Miami East was fifth with 367 and Bethel was sixth with 370.

Milton-Union was led by Grady Vechazone with 82 and Colin Fogle with 83.

Other Milton-Union scores were Maria Whalen 99, Carson Lavy 104, Colten Alcorn 111 and Austin Hodkin 126.

Miami East scores included Fletcher Harris 89, Colin Jennings 90, Connor Apple 94, Camren Monnin 94, Isaac Beal 96 and Luke Brunke 105.

Bethel’s Kyle Brueckman tied for second with a 79.

Other Bees scores were Josh Fiery 93, Michael Halleg 96, Ben Sonnatine 99, Evan Goodman 109 and Gabe Veldman 109.

The Bethel girls were the best team in the TRC all season and that continued Thursday, winning the conference title.

“You always want to win the conference,” Bethel coach Ed Quincel said. “This is the first windy conditions we have had and the temperature wasn’t real warm either. We didn’t play our best, but we didn’t play bad. It was good enough for us to win.”

Bethel’s score was 443, 19 shots better than second-place Riverside.

The Bees were led by Kerigan Calhoun’s 102.

Calhoun finished second in the competition for Player of the Year.

She looks to extend her career at sectional next week by again qualifying for district.

“I would never have an individual goal on a team,” Quincel said. “But, I am really hoping she can make it again.”

Other Bethel scores were Kaylee Brookhart 110, Alyson Bird 110, Paige Kearns 121 and Abby Stratton 138.

Miami East was third with 498.

East’s scores included Olivia Patton 106, Olivia Shaffer 122, Ava Jacomet 128, Bianca Stevens 142, Alaina Helsinger 156 and Kendal Staley 156.

Covington finished fourth with 515.

Bucc scores included Kila Stepan 117, Amie Burtrum 123, Kara Stephan 127, Calleigh Edgell 148 and Lainee McMaken 151.

