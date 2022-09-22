Cruise-In for suicide prevention set for Oct. 7

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter will be hosting a Cruise-In on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. This event is open to cars, trucks and tractors.

The event will take place in the west parking lot of the board office/old high school at 3825 N. State Route 589, Casstown.

Registration is from 3:30 to 4 p.m. and awards will be at 6:30 p.m. Sponsors of the event are Minster Bank and Troy Sports Center.

This Cruise-In entry is open to the general public and students. Entry fee is $10 for general entry and $5 for students. Prizes will be awarded for various classes of cars, trucks and tractors. There is no entry fee to come view the event. Refreshments will be available and a 50/50 will be conducted. All proceeds will be donated to suicide prevention in memory of Hunter Sharp.

For further information, contact the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at 937-335-7070 ext. 3212.