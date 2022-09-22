Troy Beautification Award winner announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful.
The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property. The purpose of the Merit Award is to recognize the architectural improvements made to buildings. At the end of each year, the beautification committee awards multi-year winner garden flags to residents who have received the green thumb award at least three times, recognizing consistently beautiful landscaping.
Green Thumb Awards for September 2022
953 Terry Drive – Nelson and Mary Kay Boyer
2701 Parkwood Drive – Scott Stanley
2877 Stonebridge Drive– Mike and Susan Fay
546 Northpoint Court – Robin Adams
152 Finsbury Lane – Ken Bruce
522 S. Mulberry St. – Connie Sutherin
2310 Cara Drive – Dale and Carol Magato
325 Summit Ave.
1516 Beekman Drive – Fred and Sandra Scherer
418 Ohio Ave. – Stacey Shoop
Merit Award for September 2022
29 W. Market St. – Caleb and Tara Pierce
Multi-Year Flag Recipients:
1089 S. Mystic Lane – Ruth Ann Scaggs
501 S. Market St. – Richard and Mary Nilsen
1128 E. Main St. – Kim and Renee Francis
2900 Parkwood Drive – Al and Jan Mescher
1202 Peters Ave. – Jeff and Patti Elliott
947 Terry Drive – Mark and Connie Goldner
224 Penn Road – Bill and Suzy Wilson
430 Forrest Lane – James Larck
60 Colony Park Drive – Yvonne Becker
1114 E. Canal St. – Shirley Norris
The City Beautification Committee receives nominations for both awards. To nominate a household in Troy, send your nomination to Committee Chair Gareth Johnston at [email protected]
Nominations must specify the award for which the nomination is being made, the name and address of the nominee, and a name and contact information for the person making a nomination. Please note that nominees must be residents within the city limits. For more information, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/706/Green-Thumb-and-Merit-Awards.