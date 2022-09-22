Troy Beautification Award winner announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful.

The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property. The purpose of the Merit Award is to recognize the architectural improvements made to buildings. At the end of each year, the beautification committee awards multi-year winner garden flags to residents who have received the green thumb award at least three times, recognizing consistently beautiful landscaping.

Green Thumb Awards for September 2022

953 Terry Drive – Nelson and Mary Kay Boyer

2701 Parkwood Drive – Scott Stanley

2877 Stonebridge Drive– Mike and Susan Fay

546 Northpoint Court – Robin Adams

152 Finsbury Lane – Ken Bruce

522 S. Mulberry St. – Connie Sutherin

2310 Cara Drive – Dale and Carol Magato

325 Summit Ave.

1516 Beekman Drive – Fred and Sandra Scherer

418 Ohio Ave. – Stacey Shoop

Merit Award for September 2022

29 W. Market St. – Caleb and Tara Pierce

Multi-Year Flag Recipients:

1089 S. Mystic Lane – Ruth Ann Scaggs

501 S. Market St. – Richard and Mary Nilsen

1128 E. Main St. – Kim and Renee Francis

2900 Parkwood Drive – Al and Jan Mescher

1202 Peters Ave. – Jeff and Patti Elliott

947 Terry Drive – Mark and Connie Goldner

224 Penn Road – Bill and Suzy Wilson

430 Forrest Lane – James Larck

60 Colony Park Drive – Yvonne Becker

1114 E. Canal St. – Shirley Norris

The City Beautification Committee receives nominations for both awards. To nominate a household in Troy, send your nomination to Committee Chair Gareth Johnston at [email protected]

Nominations must specify the award for which the nomination is being made, the name and address of the nominee, and a name and contact information for the person making a nomination. Please note that nominees must be residents within the city limits. For more information, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/706/Green-Thumb-and-Merit-Awards.