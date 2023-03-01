Strawberry Festival 2023 theme: ‘Berries Rock’

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — The theme for the 2023 Troy Strawberry Festival has officially been announced.

The theme for 2023, “Berries Rock,” and a new logo designed by local artist Bill Smith were revealed by festival officials during a special ceremony held on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The 2023 Strawberry Festival will be held on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.

“This is the first unveiling that we have hosted since before COVID,” 2024 Festival Chairwoman Jules Harris said. “It’s been a long run and we are thrilled to re-ignite this festival tradition.”

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Troy Mayor Robin Oda, Chamber of Commerce members, county commissioners and other local officials. The ceremony also included the official Presentation of the Red Jacket to 2023 General Chairwoman Tammy Walkup.

“Classic rock has been a huge influence on me,” Walkup said of the festival’s theme. “I started performing at the festival when I was very, very young.”

“One of my very first performances as a singer was with Sing Out Troy at the Strawberry Festival,” she said.

Walkup has been involved in the Strawberry Festival since serving as a judge for the Homegrown Talent Contest, 2022 General Chairwoman Linda Roth said.

“In 2018, she joined the festival committee as the entertainment chair, and has been responsible for the great entertainment that we’ve had,” Roth said.

Previous festival themes have included “Homegrown Berries,” “Strawberrypalooza,” “Silver Screen Berries” and “A Capella Berries,” among others.

The unveiling ceremony was held at We Love Birthday Parties on North Elm Street, and hosted by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. The Strawberry Festival is a program of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

Guests at the ceremony were also introduced to 2025 General Chairwoman Jessica Silvers, and also heard an update on figures from the 2022 Strawberry Festival.

“The 2022 festival was one for the record books,” Roth said. “It was exciting to have the festival back in full force after canceling it due to the pandemic.”

“We were pleased to have the Car Show return to Community Park,” she said. “There was an overwhelming response for that.”

“The festival tried something new in 2022, with a hometown kick-off celebration on Friday night, the Strawberry Jam featuring entertainment, and including the downtown businesses,” Roth said. “We had not done that in the past.”

The 2022 festival drew a record crowd of over 200,000 people, Roth said, while vendors and the 65 local non-profit organizations involved generated over $400,000 in revenue.

“Many non-profits sold out on Saturday, due to the record crowds,” Roth said.

Festival officials also discussed the need for additional volunteers to assist with this year’s event. More information can be found online at www.troystrawberryfest.com.

“We can always use volunteers,” Walkup said, “if anyone knows anybody who would like to volunteer for the festival.”

“It takes all of us to pull this off each year,” Harris said. “We’re very grateful for everyone’s contribution.”