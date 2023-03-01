Eat, Drink, Be Irish; downtown Greenville’s First Friday theme

GREENVILLE – Come and enjoy the fun and beauty of downtown Greenville this Friday, March 3, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. sponsored by GNB Banking Centers and Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Sue Bowman Team. Make sure you’re sporting your green or you may be pinched by a leprechaun. The theme is Eat, Drink, & Be Irish!

Main Street Greenville will be hosting a Shopping Promotion called Show Us Your Green and several downtown businesses will be having their own activities and promotions as well. Feel like learning an Irish Jig? Final Bow will be offering classes to both families and adults. Test out your luck by stopping in at Sadie Grace to look for the lucky coin. Happily Ever Co. will be having a lucky deal for ladies. There is talk of Irish stew, green beer and more at participating merchants.

While downtown, make sure to stop by the Welcome Center to learn how you can get connected with Main Street Greenville and help us further their mission of “Building Community Downtown.” Visit with one of the First Friday Sponsors, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, and meet Sue Bowman and her team. They will be present the first part of the evening to hand out a free star for the shopping promotion. Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is the perfect sponsor for this event kudos to their “green.” Bet they won’t be pinched, but they may help you if you’re in a pinch and need to purchase a new home.

Looking for some Irish spirits you can stroll downtown & enjoy adult beverages thanks to our DORA program. Stop by the following participating DORA locations to grab a drink; Danny’s Place, Eagles, Elks Lodge, The Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Montage Café, Sure Shot Tap House, Alchemy Cocktail Lounge, The Don’s Pizza, Four Twenty Three Urban Market and The Merchant House. The DORA program allows the consumption of adult beverages outside in the downtown area. Beverages must be purchased from a participating restaurant/bar and be in a DORA cup.

We do hope you will participate in our “Show Us Your Green” shopping promotion Sponsored by GNB Banking Centers. For every $50 purchased at participating downtown merchants qualifies you to be entered into the drawing for a gift basket that includes two $50 gift cards donated by GNB Banking Centers in addition to their sponsorship. You may pick up your playing cards at participating businesses or at the Welcome Center. You will receive a gold star for every $10 you spend. Once you spend $50 downtown you can start a new card if you’d like to increase your chances! To enter the drawing you must drop off your completed game cards at the Welcome Center by 9:15 p.m. that night.

Tune in to Main Street Greenville’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FirstFridaysMainStreetGreenville, to get the most up to date information about participating downtown businesses and additional activities going on as it becomes available. The playing card for “Show Us Your Green” with the participating businesses listed on it will be released Thursday, March 2.

“We’ve really restructured our First Friday events in order to provide an opportunity for all our downtown merchants and organizations to be involved. This way visitors have a chance to not only be consumers, but to interact with them directly and establish a connection with our small businesses,” said Chad Henry, board president. Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or reach out to their newly appointed executive director, April Brubaker at 937-548-4998 or email her at [email protected]