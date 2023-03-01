City plans public hearing for Brukner Drive zoning changes

TROY — On Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m. in council chambers, City Hall (100 S. Market St.), Troy City Council will hold a public hearing on the general plan of the Troy Storage Inns of America planned development – Industrial (PD-I) application for an area of 5.25 acres, Parcel No. D08-101788, located at 1271 Brukner Dr, south of Archer Drive in the city of Troy, Ohio. The proposal is to rezone said area from M-2, Light Industrial District, to Planned Development – Industrial (PD-I) to add five storage buildings to the current seven storage buildings on the site. The owner/applicant is T&D Smith.

The Troy Planning Commission has recommended that the proposed planned development zoning be approved.