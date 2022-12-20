Bertke retires from HIWT Board of Directors

TROY —The Hobart Institute of Welding Technology (HIWT) has announced Lois Bertke’s retirement from the institute’s Board of Directors.

Bertke was elected to the board in 2018 after serving on the school’s Program Advisory Committee. She retired from the HIWT Board of Directors on Oct. 28.

“Lois has been involved with HIWT for over 18 years as a member of our Program Advisory Committee since 2004 and then as a Member of the Board of Directors since 2018,” HIWT President and CEO Scott A. Mazzulla said. “Lois’s expertise in human resources and her professionalism will certainly be missed.”

Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, dedicated to welding training and education excellence, is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit educational facility. Housing over 330 welding stations on 12+ acres, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology is committed to training the world’s best welders.