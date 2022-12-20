Troy child dies in I-75 crash

VANDALIA — A one-year-old from Troy is dead following a Monday night crash on Interstate 75 in Vandalia.

In a press release from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it is reported that a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Kristen Williams, 24, of Troy, was traveling northbound on I-75, in the left-hand lane, when she struck the rear of a 2015 International commercial truck that was “disabled between the left shoulder and left lane.”

After striking the truck, Williams’ vehicle overturned and struck the median.

Williams was transported by ground medics to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Her passenger, Khy’Aire Meyers, 1, of Troy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Koree Thompson, 47, of Bellefontaine, was not injured.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. No charges have been filed at this time. The crash remains under investigation.