Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball showed they are still the team to beat in the MVL this season Tuesday night.

And the Troy boys basketball team showed they can play right with them for 32 minutes.

The two MVL unbeatens met at Tippecanoe High School and the Red Devils were able to rally in the fourth quarter for a 56-51 victory in Brock Moon’s first season as coach.

Tipp improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the MVL, while Troy dropped to 6-1 overall and 6-1 in the MVL.

Troy had led 15-7, 26-19 and 39-34 at the quarter breaks — after opening a 32-21 early in the third quarter when Nick Prince scored the Trojans first six points of the second half.

Tipp didn’t lead in the second half until Stanley Clyne hit a 3-pointer with 4:30 to go in the game to give the Red Devils a 45-43 lead.

Konyae Foster immediately answered with a 3-pointer to put Troy up 46-45.

Two more baskets by Clyne and a free throw by Jackson Smith had Tipp in front 50-46 with a little over two minutes remaining.

Smith had a basket for Tipp by a two and a 3-pointer by Prince had Troy within 52-51 with 1:12 remaining.

Tipp threw the ball away on the inbounds, but Troy was unable to score.

Clyne would hit two free throws to make it 54-51 with 34 seconds to go.

After a Troy charging foul, the Trojans stole the inbounds with 20 seconds to go, but a 3-point shot to tie was off the mark.

Clyne added two free throws for the final margin.

He led Tippecanoe with 31 points, while Evan Manes scored 10.

Smith scored seven points and Liam Poronsky added six points.

Prince led Troy with 13 points, while Konyae Foster, Isaac Phillips and Hollis Terrill all scored eight points.

Noah Davis netted seven and Kellen Miller scored six.

Piqua 58,

Greenville 37

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team cruised to a home win in MVL action Tuesday.

Piqua led 15-6, 27-13 and 47-23 at the quarter breaks to improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL.

Anson Cox led the Indians with 19 points and Dre’Sean Roberts added 16 points.

Miami East 84,

Riverside 51

CASSTOWN — Miami East improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the TRC by cruising to a home win.

The Vikings led 26-10, 44-21 and 63-39 at the quarter breaks.

Jacob Roeth poured in 32 points to go with five rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

Wes Reed added 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Bryce Haught had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Mitchel Kemp grabbed five rebounds.

Troy Christian 61,

Northridge 40

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team got back on track with a 61-40 win over Northridge Tuesday night at the Eagles Nest.

The Eagles improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the TRC.

Troy Christian led 18-8, 28-19 and 45-28 at the quarter breaks.

Parker Penrod scored 23 points and Alex Free added 20 points.

Milton-Union 58,

Bethel 25

BRANDT — The Milton-Union boys basketball used a balanced attack to get a road win in TRC action Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the TRC and Bethel dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the TRC.

Milton led 11-8, 28-16 and 44-21 at the quarter breaks.

Blake Brumbaugh had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for Milton.

Connor Yates had 12 points and six rebounds and Cooper Brown had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Carson Brown scored 12 points.

Mike Halleg led Bethel with 12 points.

Lehman 53,

Covington 34

COVINGTON — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team got a road win in TRC action Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the TRC, while the Buccs dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in the TRC.

Lehman trailed 28-25 at halftime, but held Covington to six points in the second half.

The Cavaliers led 33-30 after three quarters and won the fourth quarter 20-4.

Justin Chapman had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Lehman and Donovan O’Leary had 16 points and six rebounds.

Devin Pride added five points.

Britton Miller led Covington with 11 points.

Connor Humphrey scored six points, Bryson Hite had five points and five rebounds and Mic Barhorst scored five points.

Bradford 53,

FM 37

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to improve to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders led 13-9, 28-21 and 38-36, before outscoring the Jets 15-1 over the final eight minutes.

Dixie 57,

Newton 32

NEW LEBANON — The Newton boys basketball team dropped a road WOAC game Tuesday night.

Newton drops to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the WOAC

Newton trailed 15-8, 26-18 and 34-23 at the quarter breaks.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]