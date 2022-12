Tuesday Bowling Roundup

XENIA — The Troy boys bowling team lost to Xenia 2,285-2,178 Tuesday.

Troy is now 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the MVL.

Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 209 and 183, while Logan Smith rolled games of 199 and 178.

Carson Helman had games of 159 and 213 and Kyle Wickman rolled games of 199 and 156.

Ryan Kaiser added games of 150 and 197.

Troy rolled baker games of 122 and 213.

Piqua 1,859,

Tippecanoe 1,494

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team got a win at Breakpoint Entertainment Tuesday.

The Indians improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the MVL, while Tipp dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the MVL.

For Piqua, Dylan Jenkins rolled games of 201 and 191 and Brayden Soliday had games of 149 and 190.

Connor Bollinger had games of 170 and 145 and Collin Snyder rolled games of 139 and 147.

Austyn Potter added games of 114 and 115.

Piqua had baker games of 168 and 129.

For Tippecanoe, Zach Clune rolled games of 175 and 118.

Scott Lohnes rolled games of 141 and 126 and Brenden Blacketer had games of 135 and 124.

Dillen Swartz had games of 142 and 102 and Cameron Hunt had games of 91 and 86.

Tipp rolled baker games of 151 and 103.

GIRLS

Troy 2,092,

Xenia 1,987

XENIA — The Troy girls bowling team improved 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the MVL with a win Tuesday night.

Aiyana Godwin led Troy with games of 189 and 259 for a 448 series.

Kristin Sedam rolled games of 200 and 182 and Chloe Steiner had games of 151 and 202.

Kiandra Smith had games of 205 and 139, Libby Burghardt rolled a 133 game and Kayana Biddle had a 118 game.

Troy had baker games of 150 and 164.

Piqua 1.382,

Tippecanoe 1,313

PIQUA — The Indians improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the MVL and the Red Devils dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the MVL.

Katelyn Brown led Piqua with games of 156 and 135 and Miranda Sweetman had games of 131 and 115.

Allison Hicks rolled games of 127 and 97 and Kiya Treon had games of 110 and 101.

Diya Patel rolled a 122 and Kaylee Eleyet added a 78.

Piqua had baker games of 118 and 102.

Emily Von Krosigk led Tipp with games of 147 and 109.

Isabeall Janney had games of 117 and 119 and Reganne Dilbone rolled games of 116 and 103.

Julian Arblaster rolled games of 94 and 91, Jocelyn Gold rolled a 132 game and Marissa Hollen added a 74 game.

Tipp had baker games of 147 and 64.