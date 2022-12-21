Troy Council approves 2023 budget

TROY — Members of the Troy City Council have approved the city’s budget for 2023, but some council members are asking for more time to review the 2024 budget before approval next year.

“That would give us three readings,” Council Member Jeff Schilling said. “I’m not saying we would have to have three readings, but it gives us that opportunity.”

Schilling and Council Member Bill Rozell voted against attempts to rush the 2023 budget’s approval during a November meeting. At Monday night’s meeting, Schilling asked council to explore the idea of placing the budget before the appropriate committee no later than the second Monday in November in the future, to allow more time for citizens and council members to review the document.

In other business, council members also approved the Swank annexation, which includes approximately 58.798 acres of land located north of the Edgewater subdivision in Concord Township, and passed a resolution in memoriam of Richard H. Burns, who served on City Council from Jan. 1, 1978, through Dec. 31, 1985, and passed away on Dec. 8, 2022.

Burns was a U.S. Army veteran, and also served on the city of Troy’s Board of Zoning Appeals since Feb. 14, 2016.

Council members also approved an ordinance to let voters decide if the city should participate in a natural gas aggregation program by placing a question on the local ballot during the next election. The aggregation program would also feature an opt-out for residents who do not wish to participate.

Council members went on to approve a resolution requesting the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) conduct a study of the speed limits on Peters Road from Archer Drive to Swailes Road and Riverside Drive between Adams Street and the area north of Duke Park. The resolution also authorizes the city’s director of public service and safety to designate speed limits based on ODOT’s findings.

Council members also heard the first reading of a new ordinance regarding noxious overgrowth and tree trimming.

“Current procedure is time consuming and allows the offense to continue longer than should be acceptable,” a report from the city’s law and ordinance committee read by Council Member Lynne Snee said. “The proposed ordinance would mirror the procedures for addressing tall grass and weeds.”

“There should be a better procedure to address noxious overgrowth,” the report said.

Council members also approved the writing of a letter of support for a liquor permit application for Fuel 7 LLC, located at 809 S. Market St., and authorized a $182,948 contract with Burgess and Niple Inc. for the investigation and clean-up of an abandoned gas station on South Market Street. The clean-up will be funded as part of a $250,000 grant the city received for environmental services at the site.

City Council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall Building located at 100 S. Market St.