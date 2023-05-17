Bethel High School will celebrate graduation on May 27

TIPP CITY — Bethel High School will hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m. at Hobart Arena.

The commencement speaker will be Mr. Robert Hamlin. The 2023 Class song is “Ain’t it Fun” by Paramore.

The Bethel High School Class of 2023 has two valedictorians. Lucas Arnold, son of Dan and Rebekah Arnold, is one of the valedictorians. He plans to attend Brigham Young University and major in mechanical engineering. He also wants to get a master’s degree and start his own business.

His achievements include the following: During junior soccer season, Arnold got a concussion. He stayed home for several weeks then attended schools half days because of headaches. Arnold pushed through, taught himself the material he missed and kept a 4.0 GPA. Pushing through this hardship to achieve his goal of valedictorian has taught him that when we set our mind to a goal, anything is possible

His extracurricular sports/activities include: Soccer, grades 9-12; track, grades 10, 12; National Honor Society, grades 11-12;· National Honor Society president, grade 12; Hope Squad, grades 11-12; Flight School, grades 10-11; Prom committee, grade 11; and Student Council, grade 12.

The other valedictorian for the Class of 2023 is Bennett Moore, son of Ron and Tricia Moore. Moore plans to attend the University of Dayton, majoring in computer science. Moore’s goal is to graduate with the same level of success as he had in high school and maybe go on to earn a master’s degree. After college, he plans to continue his job at the software development firm where he currently interning at, MRS Electronics Inc.

Moore’s achievements include: A perfect 36 on ACT; Scored top 1% on PSAT twice; U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate; National Merit Scholarship semi finalist; Graduating with an honors diploma; Accepted in honors program at UD; His current weighted GPA is 4.575;

His extracurricular sports/activities include: Prom Committee, grade 11; Academic Team, grades 9-12, three league championships, team captain; Fellowship of Christian Athletes, grades 9-12; National Honor Society, grades 11-12; Jazz Combo, grades 9-11; First Chair Pianist; Church youth group (volunteer work, Christian fellowship), grades 9-12; Mixed Choir, grades 9, 11 (accompanied choir on piano sometimes); Worked at Bowman & Landes Turkeys Inc, grades 9-11;· Worked at Perfection Lawns Inc, grades 11-12; and worked at MRS Electronics Inc, grade 12.

The Class of 2023 salutatorian is Alex Lyall, son of Eric and Laura Lyall. He plans to attend Sinclair Community College. Lyall wants to pursue a mechanical engineering bachelor’s degree before entering the aerospace or energy production industries. He plans to focus on testing and evaluation of static and dynamic mechanical systems.

Lyalls achievements are: National Technical Honor Society; National Honor Society; “Superior” at State Science Fair;· Yaskawa, Fanue, Solidworks and Allen-Bradley industry certifications; and State Skills USA competitor.

His extracurricular sports/activities includes: Track & field, 2021-2023; Skills USA Officer, 2021-2023; Science Fair, 2021-2022; and Skills USA competitor, 2021-2023.

Diploms will be presented to 102 seniors in the Class of 2023. Among those seniors are Abbas Abbasov, Beyram Abbasov, Khalil Abbasov, Lucas Arnold, Kamal Aslanov, Maurice Avant, Esmira Aydinova, Nathaniel Bailey, Grace Bennett, Riley Berardi, Alayna Bergeron, Jaidyn Beswetherick, Alyson Bird, Austin Black, Samuel Blackburn, Natia Blakely, Jason Bowen, Gabriel Bozarth, Lydia Brannan, Kara Britt, Kaylee Brookhart, Cadence Brooks, Cameron Brooks, Nickolas Cain, Kerigan Calhoun, Simran Chahal, Maxton Colby, Caleb Couch, Evan Delamater, Madison Dell’Aria, John Dillman, Aaron Doyle, Terrianne Eastman, Isaiah Edmondson, Nolan Firstenberger, Kyndall Fosnight, Bryan Garcia, Sophia Gilroy, Trevin Golden, Zachary Goodman, Arzu Gulaliyeva, Ryleigh Harris, Logan Hayes, Autumn Hennagir, Brenden Hopping, Anthony Horne, Ben Horner, Jace Houck, Richard Huynh, Alaina Imboden, Jackson Iseminger, Aybek Iskandarov, Justin Jergens, Jayden Johnson, Colby Keiser, Natalie Kohrs, Akram Kuychiyev, Braxton Lawson, Malcolm Lee, Alex Lyall, Seth Lyall, Logan Madden, Haleigh Marzolf, Elizabeth Maxwell, Kaden Merz, Trevor Miller, Ismail Mirzayev, Shelby Mitchell, Bennett Moore, Karley Moore, Kayden Morris, Sara Newton, Brock Nixon, Benjamin Pace, Julian Peasant, Emmy Perkins, Autumn Phelps, Alec Pierson, Joseph Praete, Rhyan Reittinger, Tessa Reitz, Carlos Rios, Abigail Rogers, Jacob Schumm, Bradley Shafer, Ayvaz Shakirov, Elijah Sherck, Amauri Simon, Matthew Smith, Hans Snyder, Samantha Steckel, Karinne Stormer, Abby Stratton, Eli Stratton, Daniella Sturgeon, Noah Swinehart, Mizam Tairov, Totsiannna Thompson, Azius Villa and Lily Williams.