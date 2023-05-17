Versailles graduation set for May 28

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School will hold graduation ceremonies Sunday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium for the Class of 2023.

The class motto is “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And you are the one who’ll decide where to go,” by Dr. Seuss. The class flower is the orange rose.

Members of the Versailles High School Class of 2023 are Zachary Thomas Ahrens, Alyssa Shari Barga, Luke Stephen Batty, Grant Alexander Beasley, Lauren Jo Bergman, Mitchell Jerome Bey, Darren John Billenstein, Emma Grace Billenstein, Taylor Marie Bohman, Kirsten Catherine Bomholt, Brynn Marie Briscoe, Kira Jo Lynn Cheadle, Andrew James Clark, Noah Marshall Covault, Braylon Robert Davis, Emily Rose Delzeith, Asa Angela DeMange, Ethan Michael Dickey, Ethan Delbert Dirksen, Tyler Thomas Dirksen, Kennedy Renee Dross, Kane Wilson Epperly, Max Abram Gehret, Titus John Gehret, Wesley Matthew George, Keegan Henry Gibson, Abby Jo Gilmore, Bobby Ray Gray, Carson Joseph Griesdorn, Taylor Marina Grilliot, Elijah Ronald Grillot, Payton Elizabeth Groff, Kaiyla Mackenzie Hecht, Brayden Steven Henry, Isaiah Marc Hess, Laina Dawn Hitchcock, Tyler Eugene Hull, Lauren Elizabeth Jay, Rachael Elizabeth King, Abigail Elizabeth Koons, Andrea Kimberly Leiss, Jared Theodore Lyons, Alexis Rae Magoto, Alie Nicole Mangen, Gabriel John Marchal, Kristopher Edward Marshal, Alexis Faith Mathis, Keegan Ronald May, Tiana Michela Mescher, Alyssa Jean Meyer, Katelyn Ann Meyer, Damien Shane Michael, Alexander Joseph Nelson, Devyn Rayne Oliver, Abigail Bethany Peyton.

Also, Austin Edward Pierron, Payton Robert Platfoot, Aaron Joseph Pleiman, Ryan Jacob Pohl, Grant Thomas Pohlman, Nicholas Michael Poore, Hailey Jane Porter, Ethan Christopher Rauh, Isabel Rose Rawlins, Colton Bailey Reese, Jayme Rene’ Rethman, Alayna Marie Rindler, Renee Elizabeth Rindler, Collin Matthew Rismiller, Kaden Michael Rose, Joseph Richard Ruhenkamp, Alysse Nicole Schweitzer, Noah Michael Shimp, Asheleigh Sheyenne Shimp, Jason Robert Simons, Cainan Leon Sink, Hayley Anne-Marie Smith, Lucas Anakin Sperati, Austin Lane Spradlin, Henry Lawrence Stammen, Lucas Ronald Stammen, Teresa Elizabeth Stammen, William John Steinbrunner, Connor James Stonebraker, Ethan Stanley Stover, Jenna Marie Treon, Keely Alene-Vivian Tucker, Grace Elizabeth Voisard, Hannah Nicole Voisard, Lauren Olivia Wietholter, Luke Edward Winner, Reagan Patricia Winner and Kylee May-Ellen Wogoman.