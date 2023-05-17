Newton High School’s graduation is slated for May 21

PLEASANT HILL — Newton High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. in the school gym.

Newton High School’s Class of 2023 has three valedictorians, and they are Emma Hamphill, Blake Reish and Jenna Robbins.

There are 51 members of the Class of 2023. Among those seniors are Noah James Allen, Caleb Samuel Armentrout, Grant Alexander Avey, Henry Fredrick Ballard, Maddox Carl Lee Blair, Jessica Faith Blakeley, Kristopher Allen Blakeley, Eva Grace Bowser, Mason Andrew Brumbaugh, Haley AnnMarie Caldwell, Evan Michael Clark, Aaron Robert Colvin, Maryana Atanasova Cottrell, Jasmyne Lynn Craig, Kamron William Craig, Mercedes Love Nichole Craig, Kaylee Brook Deeter, Nicole Lynae Devlin, Robert Michael Diehl, Joshua Samson Fisher, Razziel Tzvi Garber, Taylor Ann Goings, Alyssa Paige Hampton, Alex John Hartman, Jayce Anthony Heisey, Emma Karrington Hemphill, Rachel Elizabeth Hix, Caylee Madison Hoy, Aiden Lee Kelley, Carson Vernon William Knupp, Matthew Abraham Koon, Kane Micah Lawson, Hudson Graham Montgomery, Harold Gage Oburn, Mattson Lee Petry, Taylor Lea Polson, Ella Kate Rapp, Luke Andrew Redmond, Blake Austin Louis Reish, Jenna Lane Robbins, Grace Isabella Rowland, Jonathon Logan Rudy, Mallory Nicole Shade, Grayden Chalmer Eli Stocker, Emma Irene Szakal, Dalton Jonah Raymond Trucksis, Noah Charles Tullis, Arianna Elizabeth Vannus, Jude Von Via and Brennon Robert Wells.