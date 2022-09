TIPP CITY — The Board of Education of Bethel Local School District will hold a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. at the Bethel High School Media Center, 7490, State Route 201, Tipp City.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, review, and approval of district ESSER/ARP plan and budget, and a request for proposals for synthetic field.