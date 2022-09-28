West Milton fire causes heavy damage

WEST MILTON — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Main Street in West Milton on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28.

Miami County 911 dispatchers received a call shortly after noon from a resident who reported the ceiling in their home was on fire with flames and smoke showing

West Milton, Tipp City, Ludlow Falls, Englewood, and Pleasant Hill Fire Departments responded to the fire. Arriving units reported heavy smoke and flames visible. North Main Street was shut down to allow emergency vehicle access. The fire was reported under control around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported. The damage to the structure was very heavy.

All fire units were clear of the scene by 3:30 p.m.