Bicycle drive underway

PIQUA — Mark’s Toys for Tots Bike Drive for 2022 for Christmas is officially underway in Miami County. This is the 9th year for the program.

Organizer Mark Reedy announced the event is coming back to Miami County to provide bicycles for children for Christmas. The first bike drive was held in Piqua in 2014 and it is moved around between Miami, Shelby and Darke Counties from year to year. The last time it was in Miami County was in 2020; last year, it was held in Shelby County.

Mark’s Bike Drive is a grassroots fundraising effort that has been embraced by the local area and Shelby and Darke Counties. Since the beginning, Reedy has been able to raise funds and donated bikes for thousands of children in Miami, Shelby and Darke counties.

“Every child should have a bike so they can get some exercise, and have fun with friends. We are extremely blessed to have such terrific support from these different organizations in the last 8 years,” Reedy said.

Mark’s Bike Drive is asking Northern Miami County residents and friends to participate as they are financially able, to help less fortunate families have bicycles for their children.

Fundraising efforts are underway until Nov. 23. A donation of $90 will cover the cost of the purchase of a new bike, but any donation amount is appreciated, he said.

Reedy, his office staff, Toys for Tots, and the Piqua Salvation Army are assembling the team of volunteers needed to make the project a success.

“We are already excited by the energy of those involved early in the project,” said Reedy. “This project has proven to be a very popular activity to get involved in, for the great people of the Northern Miami County areas. We appreciate all the help from those contributing financially, volunteers, corporate and anonymous donors, the area community governments, mayors, trustees, etc.”

Mark’s Bike Drive is a 501c3 organization and donations are tax deductible. Donations may be made online at www.MarksBikeDrive.org or by check payable to Mark’s Bike Drive, 429 N. Main St., Piqua, OH 45356.

To donate or for more information or to get involved, call 937-778-1353 or visit www.marksbikedrive.org and Mark’s Bike Drive on Facebook. The Piqua Salvation Army will be announcing how and when to sign up children for a bicycle.