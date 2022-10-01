Local events and meetings

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, the Post will be serving a chili meal for $5.

They will be serving their monthly fish & chicken fry starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The meal includes fried fish or chicken chunks. The meal also includes french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, and dessert.

Then, they will be having their weekly Sunday breakfast on Oct. 9, from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast meal will feature eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juice. The cost of the meal is $9.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 Dinners

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, the VFW will be serving a chicken fry meal which includes three pieces of chicken, french fries, macaroni salad, and a roll. The cost of the meal is $8.

They will be serving a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The meal includes three pieces of fish, french fries, baked beans, and applesauce for $8.

The VFW is located at 6557 Fenner Rd. The meals are open to the public.