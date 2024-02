Big changes coming to Dunaway’s

Big changes are coming to Dunaway’s on West Main Street in Troy after the Irish pub was recently sold. New owners are revamping the bar with plans for a three day grand opening party on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Big changes are coming to Dunaway’s on West Main Street in Troy after the Irish pub was recently sold. New owners are revamping the bar with plans for a three day grand opening party on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

