Black and Beck compete in agricultural career development event

Wyatt Black, left, and Hale Beck, right, competed in agricultural career development, where they placed 14th in the state. Submitted photo | MVCTC FFA

Reagan Howell

Chapter Reporter, Miami East-MVCTC

CASSTOWN — Wyatt Black and Hale Beck recently competed in the State Agricultural Power Diagnostics (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development Event hosted by the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. Black and Beck are Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter members at Miami East High School.

During the contest the team troubleshot two bugs in each of five tractors. They had to identify and fix the problems in less than twenty minutes. Before the contest, they took a test over tractor maintenance and repair. The team placed 14th in the state.

A special appreciation goes to coaches and helpers for the team’s training. The lead coach was Denny Zerkle, Lost Creek Repair. The team also had practice sessions with Apple Farm Service of Covington, Dave Wagner Farm Repair, Lynn Allen Farm of New Carlisle, Michael Lawn & Ag of Sidney, Koenig Equipment of Greenville, Cat of Troy, and Hart Farms. Several former ME FFA members also helped in training, including Matthew Osting, Jarrett Winner, and Braden Zekas.

The team attended the recognition banquet at the University of Northwestern Ohio and was joined by parents and supporters.