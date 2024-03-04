Troy to hold blood drive on March 14

Submitted Photo | Solvita Blood Center

TROY – Get the new Solvita umbrella and a chance to win tickets to “The Lion King” by donating at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy community blood drive Wednesday, March 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 20 South Walnut St.

To schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, call 937-461-3220 or visit www.donortime.com.

The Solvita slogan is “From one to many” because we are all connected in the great circle of life. Everyone registering to donate with Solvita between March 4 and 16 is automatically entered in one of two weekly drawings to win two tickets to the May 9 Schuster Center performance of Disney’s “The Lion King.” Register to donate with Solvita from March 4 through April 27 to receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.