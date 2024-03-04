Timeless Tacos opens in West Milton Inn

Timeless Tacos owners Allen Lay, center left, and Jeff White, center, prepare to cut the ribbon during a ceremony held on Friday, March 1. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON- After almost 30 years, the West Milton Inn building on North Miami Street has returned to its original use as a restaurant.

The owners of Timeless Tacos food truck celebrated the opening of a new dine-in location in the building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Friday, March 1.

“We’ve been working on it since last September,” Timeless Tacos co-owner Allen Lay said. “We’re trying to restore it, and keep everything as it is.”

“This was the West Milton Inn,” he said. “Since then, little pop-up stores have been in and out, but it’s not been a restaurant in almost 30 years.”

The new restaurant, which officially opened in February, features Mexican-fusion cuisine, with a menu similar to the popular Timeless Tacos food truck.

“We’re not authentic Mexican,” Lay said. “We do our own twist.”

“We make our own sauces and everything from scratch,” he said. “We make our own pineapple salsa, and what we call Rockin’ Sauce, which is like a lime-y cilantro sauce.”

The dine-in location has also been approved for a liquor license, Lay said.

“We’re going to be adding that,” he said. “We just got approval from the state; we’re just waiting for them to issue the permit.”

Timeless Tacos is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The restaurant is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Online ordering is available at www. timelesstacosdining.com, and more information can be found at www.timelesstacosfoodtruck.com.

West Milton alumni, Lay and co-owner Jeff White first started the Timeless Tacos food truck in 2021. The food truck will continue to operate, Lay said, and Timeless Tacos is planning to expand its catering services.

“We have a catering truck, too,” Lay said. “We’re going to start doing weddings and large venues, as well.”

Timeless Tacos also plans to expand their menu in the next month or so, Lay said, featuring new soups and other items.

New outdoor seating will also be installed near the waterfall located behind the West Milton Inn building.

“We’re going to be working on railing and seating down there, too,” Lay said. “You’ll be able to sit down there and eat too, which will be really fun.”