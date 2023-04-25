Blackburn announces Darke Co. Food Truck Rally & Craft Show

GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Darke County Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

The food truck rally is a celebration of local small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy in the U.S., Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this first large food truck event of the season. These local small businesses need support now more than ever. The event will take place, rain or shine, on Saturday, May 6, at the Darke County fairgrounds.

The food trucks confirmed so far are: Artic Fox, Badges BBQ, Bowman’s Concessions, Buckeye Burgers, Chuck’s Foods, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Fiske Fries & Cheese Curds, Godown’s Fixins, Homestead Spud, Kettle Colonel, Kona Ice, La Granja Mexican Food, Lil Tiki Weenies, Little Boijon Cuisine, Martin’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, Mikesell’s Concessions, Nacho Pig, The German Corner, Timeless Tacos, Werling Street Eats and Wholly Smokes BBQ.

The event also features a large selection of over 100 craft vendors, specialty clothing boutique trucks, food trucks and shops. Spend the day shopping for that special and unique gift for Mother’s Day. The craft vendors will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and located just inside the coliseum and outside under tents.

There is a full day of entertainment in the gazebo with local bands from Darke County. The live entertainment includes the following: The Green de Villes from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Spittin’ Image from 2 – 4 p.m. and finishing up the day will be another local group Shannon Clark & The Sugar from 5 – 7 p.m.

Jungle Island Zoo will be offering pony rides and a petting zoo for the kids from noon – 6 p.m.

Stop by the registration table located across from the gazebo area to enter your name in a drawing for a chance to win over $1,000 in prizes donated from local restaurants and businesses. Guests will receive an entry ticket for the drawing when you park your car at the fairgrounds. Solid Rock Apostolic Church will be taking care of the parking for the event.

The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Craft Show appreciates all of the local business sponsors for helping promote this great event for the community. Winners will be announced at the top of each hour for the chance to collect a special prize and that can be picked up at the registration table located across from the gazebo.

“We are very excited about celebrating local, small businesses for this much-anticipated event of the season,” said Jason Blackburn, the promoter of the event. “Celebrating and supporting local, small businesses here in Darke County will help grow our local economy and keep these entrepreneurs busy for years to come. We hope you can join us for a great day with your family by enjoying the large selection of amazing food, great vendors, and family-friendly activities planned throughout the day at the Darke County Fairgrounds.”

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, you can go to the following: www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the events tab for “The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Craft Show”

You can also contact Jason Blackburn for more information by email at: [email protected]