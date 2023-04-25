To the editor:

I am encouraging my fellow Trojans to get out and vote in the May 2nd primary. For Mayor of Troy I am endorsing Bill Lutz. Bill has the experience, the education and the will to lead our city going forward. It is truly wonderful to see the vibrant, beautiful downtown with thriving businesses, entertainment and restaurants. However, it is very important to keep our eyes on economic development to bring new companies to our area and to ensure the future tax base and financial security of our community. This will take strong Troy city leadership and close cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce so that affordable housing and good jobs will remain a priority. It is my opinion that Bill Lutz is best qualified to lead these effforts.

Sincerely,

Ruth Jenkins