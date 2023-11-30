Blood donors needed during holiday season

DAYTON – Solvita Blood Center needs more blood donors following high usage during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The most urgent need is for type O negative, A negative, and B negative, all in critically low supply.

To make an appointment with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) use the Donor Time app, call 937-461-3220, or go to www.donortime.com.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center located at 349 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate Friday, Dec. 1 at the will receive a free Kings Island WinterFest e-ticket (while supplies last) or a Kroger $10 gift card.

Additionally, anyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive to receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.