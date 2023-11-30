Upper Valley BOE tours satellite programs at Sidney High School

SIDNEY — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education toured the six satellite programs at Sidney High School during its board meeting Nov. 27.

They toured Manufacturing, Construction, Graduation, Reality And Dual-role Skills (GRADS), Family and Consumer Science, and Computer Information Systems programs and heard from the instructors about the curriculum and credentialing offered within each program.

Superintendent Jason Haak said Andy Buehler, Automotive Technologies instructor, competed at the US Autotech National Championship in Tampa Florida. Top technicians from around the United States went head-to-head demonstrating their industry knowledge. Buehler placed third in the professional division taking home $10,000.

Haak updated the board that the student ambassadors and recruitment team have finished the visits of all the associate districts. Recruitment activities culminated with Explore Careers Day on Nov. 29 and an Open House from 6-7:45 on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Haak announced that the staff of Upper Valley Career Center pledged $9,645 to the United Way and the non profit organizations that they support.

He announced the winners of the 2023-24 Fall Learning Resource Center Writing Contest were first place: Emily Ray, Design and Digital Print, Piqua – “Boys Who Cry Wolf ” – second place: Peyton Robinson, First Responders Academy, Troy – “Missing” – and third place: Samamtha Marlow, Sports Medicine, Sidney – “Afterthought.”

Haak offered congratulations to the participants in the National FFA Convention. Students include Fort Loramie: American FFA Degree recipients – Luke Meyer, Jake Puthoff, Brad Schmiesing, Houston: Anna Henry, finalist in Specialty Animal Production, Fairlawn: American FFA Degree recipients, Jessie Abke and Chloe Weigandt, Newton: American FFA Degree – Clint Shellenberger, Covington: National Chapter 3 Star Chapter, Connor Sindelir National AG. Services Proficiency finalist, UVCC: American FFA Degree – Elizabeth Shatto

Haak shared that out of the nearly 1,100 students that attend the main campus, 81 students were inducted into the Upper Valley Career Center Honor Society this year. In order to be inducted, seniors must achieve a 98% or better attendance, maintain a yearly average of 93% in their career-technical program, and have an overall 3.5 GPA along with a faculty recommendation.

Haak reported that Clara Brown, an Interactive Media student from Troy, won the Miami County Teen Driver Billboard Contest with her “No Phone Zone” submission. The billboard will be on display on Washington Road near Piqua.

Haak shared that Deanna Rodeheffer was elected as a SkillUSA Southwest Regional Officer. Rodeheffer is a Pre-Engineering Level 1 student from Fort Loramie High School.

Haak announced that the Ohio Board of Nursing (OBN) granted full approval to the Upper Valley Career Center Practical Nursing Program, for a period of five years, effective Nov. 15, 2023. This full approval comes after a full on-site review that showed the Upper Valley Career Center Practical Nursing Program has met or exceeded the requirements established in Ohio Administrative Code.

The Board approved the Harbor Freight Tools For Schools, LLC, a subsidiary of The Smidt Foundation Grants. $70,000 (Andy Buehler’s grant prize) will be allocated for the UVCC Automotive Technologies program. $35,000 (Konner Keller’s grant prize) will be allocated for the UVCC Robotics/Manufacturing Technologies program.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the November FY24 Five Year Forecast.

• Approved a resolution for intent to file an alternative budget in lieu of a budget hearing.

• Approved the creation of a fund as the Career Tech Expansion Fund.

• Approved the transfer of $5,358,340 from the General Fund (001-0000) to the Cap Improve -CT

Expansion Fund.

• Approved the revisions to and the additions of Board Policies and Regulations.

• Approved donations of 100 donated by Allied Supply Company Inc. to be used to purchase HVAC tools in memory of Scott Naill; $1,000.00 sponsorship donated by EMSI Inc. Environmental Management to be used for the Landscape and Natural Resources program participation in the National Collegiate Landscape Competition in Utah during the spring of 2024; 177 new spools of 2lb mild steel mig wire reels donated by Forney Industries to be used by the Adult Education Welding program; 2011 Nissan Rogue donated by Brenda Carroll to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; $250 donated by Weigandt Development to be used by the Construction Technologies program; 2019 Interceptor SUV/Ford Explorer donated by Miami County Commissioners/Miami County Sheriff’s Office to be used by the First Responders Academy; and large assortment of cutting tools and 1,000 pounds of round stock donated by Hartzell Propeller to be used by the Manufacturing and Machining Technologies/SkillsUSA programs.

• Approved the fee schedule for Upper Valley Career Center facility/premises use contract.

• Approved a resolution authorizing Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to issue a request for proposal for the purchase of competitive retail natural gas service from the lowest and best bidder submitted to consortium and authorizing the board to purchase competitive retail natural gas service from such bidder.

• Approved a resolution for advertising and receiving of bids for the purchase of a school bus.

• Approved a resolution for the school district to enter into a resolution of acceptance in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Career Technical Construction Program for the addition/renovation for Health Sports Academy, First Responders (P1), Sports Medicine and Construction Trades to accommodate 170 additional students. The amount awarded was $12,698,140. The local share is $5,358,340. The project budget is $18,056,480

• Approved a resolution selecting design professional to provide design services and authorizing negotiations of a design services agreement subject to future approval by the board. The superintendent recommends Levin Porter & Associates (“Levin Porter”) as the most qualified firm to serve as the design professional to provide professional design services on the addition and renovation project and requests authority to negotiate the scope and fair and reasonable compensation for a design services agreement with Levin Porter, which shall be subject to future approval by the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education.

• Approved a resolution of declaration of official intent with respect to reimbursement of temporary advances made for capital expenditures to be made from subsequent borrowings.

• Approved employment Noah Roswell, senior computer technician.

• Approved certificated substitutes Chad Bumgarner, Tracy Gigandet, and Brenda Spangler.

• Approved Crystal Stambaugh as a custodial substitute.

• Approved Zachary Friend as a Career Tech Instructor – HVAC-R.

• Approved Adult Education intermittent/hourly employment for Carmen Peltier, Adult Aspire instructor; Charles Stevens, Adult Workforce Development Instructor – In-House – Industrial, and Adult Workforce Development Instructor – Off-Site – Industrial.

• Approved the retirement of Michelle Bednarczyk, academic instructor – English, effective Aug. 14, 2024; Thomas Gariety, paraprofessional – Construction Technologies, effective Aug. 14 2024; and Cynthia Hoel, assistant cashier, effective Jan. 29, 2024.

• Approved the resignations of Audrey Gutman, District Public Relations Coordinator, effective Dec. 31, 2023; Paula Lang, Adult Aspire & WD Industrial instructor, effective Nov. 13, 2-23; and Noah Roswell, Computer Technician, effective March 31.

• Approved the transfer of Zachary Friend from instructor of the Career Tech Building Maintenance program to the Career Tech Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technologies program, effective Nov. 27, 2023.

The next meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Adams Board Room- Main Instructional Building.