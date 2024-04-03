Blood donors sought before eclipse

DAYTON – The approaching April 8 Solar Eclipse is casting a shadow of concern on the area blood supply. Solvita and area hospitals are preparing for donation and transportation disruptions by asking the community to donate a stockpile of blood before the Eclipse arrives.

Solvita normally averages seven to eight mobile blood drives per day but only two are scheduled for April 8. The Solvita Dayton Center will operate under normal hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 8, but fewer donors are making appointments.

Another concern is that the influx of visitors to the region for eclipse viewing may impede the delivery of blood products to area hospitals.

“We are concerned about low collections, and we are asking donors to help us stockpile the blood supply before the eclipse,” said Solvita Vice President for Donor Services Tracy Morgan. “We are also worried about problems delivering blood products to hospitals because of increased traffic and we are communicating with our hospitals to deliver blood products ahead of schedule.”

Morgan said Solvita has set goals of registering 350 donors per day leading up to April 8, including a collection of 50 units of type O negative blood daily for emergency readiness.

To schedule an appointment to donate on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita from April 1 to 8 will receive Solar Eclipse glasses as a donor gift, while supplies last. Donors who post photos wearing eclipse glasses on social media and tag Solvita are entered into a drawing for a $1,000 e-gift card. Registered donors also receive a Solvita umbrella.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.