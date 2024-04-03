Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-11:16 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

-8:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Kroger on Market Street.

-6:37 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Taco Bell on West Main Street.

-4:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 200 block of Chapel Court.

-1:30 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 1200 block of Archer Drive.

-9:40 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1400 block of Henley Road.

MONDAY

-9:10 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in front of the Troy Fire Station on Market Street.

-7:10 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers pulled over a vehicle in front of La Fiesta Restaurant and arrested an individual for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI).

-3:54 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 800 block of Dorset Road.

