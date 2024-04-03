Realtors donate to tornado recovery efforts

COLUMBUS — Ohio REALTORS, in partnership with Delaware County Board of Realtors, Mansfield Board of Realtors, Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors, Northwest Ohio Realtors, Licking County Board of Realtors, Dayton REALTORS, and Columbus Realtors, announces aid for individuals affected by the tornadoes that devastated 11 counties in Ohio on March 14, 2024.

Through a grant from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Ohio REALTORS is dispersing $350,000 in financial relief to qualified residents whose homes were damaged in the March 14th tornadoes. This grant will be administered by the Ohio Realtors Charitable Foundation trustees.

“Realtors are an essential part of the communities where they live and work. Coming to assistance in times of crisis only makes sense,” says Scott Williams, CEO of Ohio REALTORS.

“We encourage anyone who’s homes were damaged by the tornadoes to apply for assistance. When disaster strikes, we know how important it is to stick together, uplift each other, and provide support as we rebuild. We look forward to working with NAR and our Local Boards/Associations to strengthen communities and make a positive difference to those in need.” he said.

Assistance is limited to mortgage assistance, rent assistance, and/or hotel expenses only. Residents must be living in the following counties: Logan, Auglaize, Mercer, Darke, Miami, Union, Delaware, Licking, Hancock, Crawford and Richland.

Individuals interested in contributing to the Realtors Relief Fund can find out more information, and donate by visiting rrf.realtor.

To apply for assistance, residents of the affected counties can visit ohiorealtors.org to access the application or contact their local Realtor Board/Association. The application process will continue through Saturday, June 1.