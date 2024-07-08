Blood, platelet donors critically needed in July

DAYTON — This July, the American Red Cross continues to stress that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to support lifesaving transfusions this summer. Donors of all blood types are in demand, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

Every donation counts in the mission to keep blood products stocked for patients, including those facing life-threatening situations. More than a quarter of all blood products each year are used in critical care and emergency room cases, highlighting the importance of generous blood and platelet donors. Be a force for good. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross has teamed up with Universal Pictures for the theatrical release of TWISTERS to help avoid a summer blood shortage. All who come to give blood or platelets July 1-31 will get a Fandango Movie Ticket* by email. Plus, those who come to give by July 14 will also receive a one-of-a-kind TWISTERS and Red Cross umbrella, while supplies last.

BONUS: Those who come to give blood in July will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn®. See RedCrossBlood.org/Twisters for full details.

Below are upcoming blood donation opportunities through July 31:

• Miami County:

-Tipp City — July 11 from 1-7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St.;

-Troy — July 9 from noon to 6 p.m., Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch, 3060 South County Road 25A; July 15 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25A; and July 23 from noon to 6 p.m., Red Cross Building-Troy, 1100 Wayne St.;

• Clark County: Springfield — July 23 from noon to 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave.

• Greene County: Beavercreek — July 17 from 1-7 p.m., Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons

• Logan County:

-Bellefontaine —July 15 from noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St.;

-De Graff — July 10 from noon to 6 p.m., DeGraff Baptist Church, 9357 State Route 47;

-Russells Point — July 10 from noon to 6 p.m., Indian Lake Community Church, 121 Orchard Island Road;

-West Mansfield — July 25 from noon to 6 p.m., West Mansfield Conservation Club, 701 South Main St.

• Montgomery County:

-Dayton — July 10 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fortis College-Centerville, 555 E. Alex Bell Road; July 11 from noon to 6 p.m., Village at Dayton Mall, 2792 Miamisburg Centerville Road; and July 18 from noon to 6 p.m., American Red Cross Dayton Chapter Office, 370 W. First St.;

-Miamisburg — July 17 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., River Oaks Memory Care, 2961 W. Spring Valley Pike;

-Vandalia — July 31 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Amazon Fulfillment Center LUK2, 1835 Union Airpark Boulevard.

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or www.CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

* Fandango Promotional Code (“Code”) is good towards the purchase of one movie ticket (up to $15 total ticket price and associated fees and charges) to see Twisters or any other movie at Fandango partner theaters in the US. code expires Dec. 31, 2024. FANDANGO and the Fandango Logo are registered trademarks of Fandango Media LLC.