Huber Heights Powerball winner yet to come forward

HUBER HEIGHTS — The winner of the July 3 Powerball lottery drawing, that matched all five numbers on the Powerball ticket bought at a Huber Heights Walmart, has not yet come forward to claim the $139 million jackpot, according Miami Valley Today’s news partner, WDTN-TV in Dayton.

If the holder of the ticket chooses the cash option, they will still walk away with $66.5 million, said a WDTN story.

According to Ohio law, the person who bought the ticket has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize in Ohio. According to the 180-day calculator on the Ohio Lottery website, the last day to claim the prize is Dec. 30, 2024.