Blue Wisp Big Band to perform for Fridays on Prouty Concert series in downtown Troy

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Fridays on Prouty concert series kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, with a performance by the Blue Wisp Big Band on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy.

Founded in 1980, this legendary 16-piece American jazz ensemble takes its inspiration from one of Cincinnati Ohio’s premiere nightclubs, the Blue Wisp Jazz Club, where they often performed. Though the club has closed, the band keeps its legacy of style alive and well. Their sound is big, powerful, smooth, and well-grounded in a rich history. With five saxophones, four trumpets, four trombones, and a solid three-piece rhythm section, you will meet some of Ohio’s finest musicians who promise to fill the downtown square with that particular sweet-spot that only the BWBB can hit. This concert will open the Fridays on Prouty concert series on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Troy Foundation. Join them in the center of lovely downtown Troy, Ohio at Prouty Plaza. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series, visit www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.