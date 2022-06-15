Paint like Bob Ross: Learn Wet On Wet Oil painting techniques

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill, Paint with Sam, to offer painting classes this summer called Paint like Bob Ross. The classes will teach students the wet-on-wet oil techniques used by Ross. These are one-day classes for ages 18 and older. Classes available: Tropical Seascape on July 16 and Mountain Hideaway on Aug. 20. Each class will be held from 10-2 p.m. The cost for each class is $53 for Tipp City residents and $58 for nonresidents. An additional $25 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor. The classes are located at the Monroe Township Building basement. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Each participant will complete an entire 16”x 20” painting. All students will paint the same painting. Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch and beverage. There will be a short break during the class. According to Graybill, “Depending on time, we may add or subtract elements from a painting.” To view painting samples, visit tmcomservices.org.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS visit tmcomservices.org.