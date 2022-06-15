Upcoming events at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — On Thursday, June 16, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have hamburger/cheese burger sandwiches with chips. Serving will start at 6 p.m., and the cost is $5 per meal. Please bring your family and friends to enjoy this meal. Euchre will follow at 7 p.m, and cost is $5 to participate.

On Friday, June 17, Tipp City American Legion will be sponsoring Trivia and Music Bingo. These will start and 7 p.m., so bring your Trivia Team and be prepared to enjoy the evening. Trivia will challenge your knowledge of useless information and Music Bingo will keep you entertained and your feet tapping along.

On Sunday, June 19, Father’s Day, American Legion Post 586 is sponsoring their weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juice. The total cost for this meal is $8. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third Street, Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.