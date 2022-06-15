TMCS offering class on social marketing

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Discover the basics of business branding and how to be found on search engines like Google in a class offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services and David Ingram of New Beginnings Today, Inc. The class will be held at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. from 6-7:30 p.m. There are two options to choose from: July 11 or Aug. 1. The cost is $33 for Tipp City residents and $35 for non-residents. Visit tmcomservices.org to register.

Ingram said, “This class will help you understand how, when, and what type of posts increase visibility and how to make sure algorithms bring eyes to your business’s posts.” Participants will also learn how to build an online presence with a website and through social media platforms.

Ingram is the founder of New Beginnings Today, Inc. and New Day Christian Ministry. He is a client support specialist at the Tipp Center and has helped many businesses, churches, and ministries establish and build their online presence.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS, visit tmcomservices.org.