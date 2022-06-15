Detectives execute narcotics search warrant

Staff report

PIQUA — On Tuesday, the Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed narcotics-related search warrants at 716 Boal Avenue and 1010 Eleanor Avenue in the city of Piqua.

According to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrants were the culmination of a several months long investigation into drug trafficking within Miami County. Items seized included suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, U.S. currency, a cocaine press, and other forms of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, four motor vehicles and one A.T.V. were seized. Applications will be made for forfeiture of the vehicles.

Taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail was Marquis Devon Purter, 34, of Piqua. Purter is currently on active parole for a prior drug related arrest. Purter was charged with manufacturing of drugs, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking methamphetamine, each felony charges.

Purter was arraigned on Wednesday in Miami County Municipal Court. He entered pleas of not guilty. His total bond was set at $70,000.

The investigation is on-going, and additional charges and arrests will be forthcoming, according to the Sheriff’s Office.