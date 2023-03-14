Bluffton University dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the fall 2022 term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

The Bluffton University students from Miami County named to the dean’s list are:

Joshua Crusey, of Piqua; Sage Coker, of Pleasant Hill; Connor Case, of Troy; Sammi Urban, of Troy; and Madison Jones, of West Milton.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Ryan Rose, of Tipp City, was named to the dean’s list with distinction.

