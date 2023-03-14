Damage minimal in Covington attic fire

By Michael Ullery

[email protected]

COVINGTON — An attic fire in Covington was knocked down quickly, preventing more serious damage on Tuesday morning.

Covington firefighters responded to Park Street in the village around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, on the report of an attic fire.

A Covington Police officer arrived on the scene and reported light smoke coming from the eaves of the single-family wood frame building.

Covington requested mutual aid from Piqua, Pleasant Hill, and Bradford.

Quick work by Covington firefighters got the fire extinguished, and mutual aid was then canceled.

Fire damage was confined mostly to the attic area of the home. There were no injuries. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 10 a.m.

No cause for the fire or damage estimate amount has been released.