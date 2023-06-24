Stevens Submitted photo

By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education approved the final contract with the new treasurer, multiple contracts for services, voted to renew two levies, roof repairs for Broadway Elementary School.

During the Tuesday, June 20, Board of Education meeting, the board approved the final contract for the new district Treasurer Dave Stevens. Under the contract, Stevens will begin work on Aug. 1, 2023, until the end of the contract on July 31, 2026. Stevens will receive a salary of $155,000 annually, distributed in bi-weekly installments.

The board approved service agreements for physical therapy, vision/orientation and mobility, hearing/audiology and a school psychologist with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center (ESC). They also approved a contract with the Miami County ESC for educational services during FY2024 in the amount of $1,550,000. A decision regarding a contract with Catalyst Counseling LLC for student mental health services was tabled by the board to allow Superintendent Aaron Moran to correct the terms of the contract.

The board members then voted to approve a resolution of necessity for an emergency tax levy that was initially passed in 2017. This levy raises $5,607,516 per year for a period of seven years. The decision to renew this levy will be presented to voters in the school district during the Nov. 7, 2023, elections. Another levy approved to be placed on the Nov. 7 ballot is the renewal of the Tipp City Public Library operating levy. This is a 0.75 mill levy that lasts for five years and will raise around $26 for each $100,000 of property valuation and the Miami County Auditor has certified this renewal will generate approximately $307,000 during the first year of collection based on the current tax valuation of the school district.

The board also approved the Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) developed price proposal provided by Technical Roofing of St. Henry LLC to install the Duro-Last roofing system to replace the roof of the Broadway Elementary School Building at a cost not to exceed $225,000.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the 13 items listed in the consent agenda which included: prior meeting minutes from June 6, resignations, new hires, leaves of absence, supplemental positions, sports camp instructors, 2023 summer academy and literacy planning staff additions, substitutes, band camp staff, overnight/out of state trips, approval to bid for two school buses and one van and the student fee schedule.

• Members discussed the 2024-2025 proposed school calendar with changes to the scheduling of professional development days. These proposed changes include switching from five professional development days at the beginning of the school year to only three in the beginning of the year and a couple more spread throughout the year.

• Approved contract changes for Jacob Wheeler, high school intervention specialist, and Debra Baker, data management specialist. Wheeler’s contract was originally approved as B-Step 1 instead of M-Step 1 salary category. Baker’s contract changed as she is changing from a technical support specialist and data management specialist.

• Accepted a $4,000 donation from the Tippecanoe Educational Endowment to support guest speaking Dr. Phil Campbell.