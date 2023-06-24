TROY — Do you think you know everything there is to know about Troy’s history? Well, prove it! Put together a team of two to four people, or if you are confident play alone, and test your knowledge of local trivia against your friends and neighbors at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m.

If you do not know the answers, at least you will learn something and the winner will get a prize. This event is for adults. Registration is required. Reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.