Board prepares for May 3 primary

Staff report

TROY — The Miami County Board of Elections held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening in preparation of the May 3 Primary Election.

Director Laura Bruns gave an update on the ongoing redistricting process in Ohio, which has caused a second primary election to be held later this year. The board is tentatively using the date of Aug. 2 as the date for the second primary election. A representative of the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office stated in Wednesday’s meeting that dates later than Aug. 2, such as Aug. 16 or early September, would interfere with the November General Election calendar too much.

“We reached out to polling to locations just to verify that they’re available,” Bruns said. She added that the office is also working on tentative plans to contract with a delivering company to help the board deliver voting machines to polling locations for the second primary election.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board authorized the purchase of a print-on-demand, ballot batch printer from Clear Ballot for an approximate cost of $10,000, to be paid for using grant funds from the state. Board members stated it was always their intention to get a back-up printer, bringing their total number of Clear Ballot printers to six. This will allow the board to print ballots on demand on election days if they are short any of the paper ballots.

The board also held a successful public test of the voting equipment during Wednesday’s meeting.

For those who have not already taken advantage of early voting, there are a number of candidates and one local issue up for consideration in Ohio’s primary election this upcoming Tuesday, May 3.

Across Ohio and the nation, the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman is being closely watched. Author J.D. Vance received a major campaign boost with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Other Republicans contending for the nomination include former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, businessman Mike Gibbons, State Sen. Matt Dolan, entrepreneur Neil Patel, and Mark Pukita.

Democratic contenders for the seat are U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, attorney Morgan Harper, and Traci (TJ) Johnson.

The Ohio Governorship is up for grabs this fall. Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are facing primary challenges from GOP hopefuls Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp; Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman; and Ron Hood and Candice Keller.

Democratic Party voters will select either former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens or John Cranley and Teresa Fedor for the fall election.

In another statewide race, incumbent Republican Frank LaRose is being challenged by John Adams for the Ohio Secretary of State seat.

In Ohio’s 8th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Rep. Warren Davidson is being challenged in the primary by Phil Heimlich.

Among the issues on ballots, this is only one issue for the Troy 4-A precinct, which is in regard to Sunday alcohol sales. The issue is whether or not voters will permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday by Casey’s Marketing Co., doing business as Casey’s General Store #4016, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of operating family-oriented, full-service convenience stores at 1403 W. Market Street, Troy, in this precinct.

The offices of State Senator, State Representative, and Member of State Central Committee will not appear on the May 3, 2022 Primary Election ballot.