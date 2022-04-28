Wednesday Tennis Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy tennis team defeated Piqua 4-1 Wednesday in MVL action.

“They showed great drive and continue to improve match by match,” Piqua coach Wyatt Heinz said. “Both doubles teams had touch matches and are proving they understand the doubles game.”

In singles, Troy’s Yasashi Masunaga defeated Josh Partee 6-4, 6-1, Troy’s Henry Johnston defeated Cael Barr 6-0, 6-1 and Piqua’s Lance Staley defeated Cam Lambardo 6-3, 7-5.

Troy swept the doubles matches.

Michael Burns and Aiden Miller defeated Phillip Rossman and Seth Foster 7-5, 6-3 and Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated PJ Huang and Seth Staley 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Sidney 4,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team dropped to 6-2 on the season.

“Congratulations to Grant Hoying for breaking the career wins record at Sidney tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “And to the Sidney team and coaches who beat us in a close, well-played match. I am very proud of our team who exhibited great sportsmanship and class in defeat tonight.”

In singles, Sam Gilardi lost to Hoying 6-0, 6-0; Joe Pannapara defeated Conley New 6-2, 6-0 and Brandon Jones lost to Kaden Abbott 6-4, 6-4.

In doubles, Josh George and Brock Bostick lost to Takuma Furakawa and Brady Hagan 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 and Logan Linson and Thomas White lost to Michael Koester and Noah Baldauf 6-3, 2-6, 6 -0.