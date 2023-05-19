Boating to school

By
Staff Reports
-

Pictured from left to right are graduating seniors Lyndsey Reckers, Lizzie Miller, Brooklyn Wilson and Naomi Maggard riding on a boat towed by a parent to their last day of school at Tippecanoe High School in the annual Senior Parade.

