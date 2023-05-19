News Boating to school By Staff Reports - May 19, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Pictured from left to right are graduating seniors Lyndsey Reckers, Lizzie Miller, Brooklyn Wilson and Naomi Maggard riding on a boat towed by a parent to their last day of school at Tippecanoe High School in the annual Senior Parade. Pictured from left to right are graduating seniors Lyndsey Reckers, Lizzie Miller, Brooklyn Wilson and Naomi Maggard riding on a boat towed by a parent to their last day of school at Tippecanoe High School in the annual Senior Parade. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings