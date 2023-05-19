Troy First Presbyterian to host blood drive May 31

TROY — Community Blood Center needs donors during the Memorial Day holiday week. Support the community supply by giving blood at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy community blood drive Wednesday, May 31, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the May drawing to win two tickets to the Taylor Swift concert June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

CBC must register 350 donors every day to meet the demands of area hospitals. Type O negative blood is in critically low supply. Remember to take time to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.